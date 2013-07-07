© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

'You Gotta Keep Smashin' And Smashin' And Smashin'!'

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published July 7, 2013 at 12:26 PM EDT
1 of 10
Charles Lane
2 of 10
Charles Lane
3 of 10
Charles Lane
4 of 10
Charles Lane
5 of 10
Charles Lane
6 of 10
Charles Lane
7 of 10
Charles Lane
8 of 10
Charles Lane
9 of 10
Charles Lane
10 of 10
Charles Lane

DSC_7768_web_0.jpg
Credit Charles Lane

It's summertime and on Saturday nights on Long Island there are demolition derbies.  Cars wrecking cars for the pure thrill of it.  WSHU's Charles Lane recently went to a "demo" at Riverhead Raceway and he found out Long Island is the legendary home of the demolition derby.  He brought back this audio postcard.

Tags

Long Island NewsSuffolkLong IslandRiverheadRiverhead RacewayDemo Derby
Related Content
Load More