Connecticut’s largest food bank kicked off its "Thanksgiving For All” campaign on Tuesday in Wallingford.

By the time Governor Ned Lamont (D) and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz got to Connecticut Foodshare, volunteers were busy packing bags with potatoes, onions, carrots and more — all the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Their goal is to provide Thanksgiving meals for 40,000 Connecticut families.

Jason Jakubowski is the president of CT Foodshare. He said this year’s holiday season comes as families across the state and country are grappling with less food assistance.

“There are 36,000 Connecticut residents who have lost SNAP benefits, which means in order to get food, they're coming to our lines,” Jakubowski said. “So that's one end of the candle. On the other end of the candle, the federal government, through the TEFAP program at the USDA, has reduced the amount of food that we have gotten through TEFAP by close to 50 to 60%.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Connecticut Foodshare President & CEO Jason Jakubowski talks to Governor Ned Lamont (D) and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D).

One in seven adults and one in five children in Connecticut are food insecure, according to Jakubowski. That means they have unreliable access to healthy food.

To offset the impact of SNAP cuts, Connecticut is offering $300 gift cards to people who lost benefits. The rollout has been slow .

“You know, some people are a little reluctant to give their names right now,” Lamont said, responding to questions about why the gift cards haven’t been more popular. “There's a little fear out there.”

The deadline to get the $300 has been extended to December 31.

“We got plenty of gift cards; come take advantage of it,” Lamont said. “You get a $300 gift card if you've lost SNAP, and we'll do everything we can to get you back on SNAP.”