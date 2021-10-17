-
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York wants to eliminate certain employment requirements to help students at public colleges access federal food…
Connecticut will release $19 million on Thursday to low-income residents who are eligible for Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, known as SNAP…
Nearly 75,000 community college students in New York are now eligible for food stamps.The state expanded the benefit program to low-income students…
Nearly 100,000 households in Connecticut are set to receive emergency food assistance from the federal government this week.The $15 million in benefits…
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more Connecticut residents to apply for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.Daniel…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says new Trump administration regulations would restrict food and energy assistance to low-income households.…
More than 11,000 Connecticut residents could immediately lose federal food assistance, including thousands of children who may no longer get lunch. That’s…
Thousands of Connecticut and New York residents rely on federal food assistance programs. But as the government shutdown continues, anti-hunger advocates…
The Trump Administration’s Agriculture Department is giving Connecticut a $2.4 million bonus for being one of the top states in the nation in enrolling…
People who get assistance from the federal food stamp program will see a reduction in their monthly benefit starting Friday.As part of the federal…