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CT regulators approve reduced Eversource storm response request

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT
Eversource Energy
/
Flickr

Connecticut regulators made their final decision on how much Eversource can bill its ratepayers for storm-related costs. It’s much less than the company wanted—more than $500 million less.

Eversource asked the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, to approve nearly a billion dollars for storm prep and response between 2018 and 2023, along with nearly $300 million in interest.

PURA’s final decision: $861 million. And no interest. Regulators then shaved off even more for money the company already got, bringing the total down to just about $668 million.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called it a victory for the state’s ratepayers and said he’ll keep scrutinizing every dollar Eversource requests.
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Connecticut News EversourcePURAelectric bills
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
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