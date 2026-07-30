CT regulators approve reduced Eversource storm response request

Connecticut regulators made their final decision on how much Eversource can bill its ratepayers for storm-related costs. It’s much less than the company wanted—more than $500 million less.

Eversource asked the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, to approve nearly a billion dollars for storm prep and response between 2018 and 2023, along with nearly $300 million in interest.

PURA’s final decision: $861 million. And no interest. Regulators then shaved off even more for money the company already got, bringing the total down to just about $668 million.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called it a victory for the state’s ratepayers and said he’ll keep scrutinizing every dollar Eversource requests.