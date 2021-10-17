-
Connecticut utility regulators have rejected a 20% water rate hike. This comes after the Connecticut Water company proposed the increase to raise $20…
-
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities have appealed millions of dollars in state-mandated profit reductions.Last month, the state Public Utilities…
-
Connecticut regulators have determined that Eversource and United Illuminating failed to meet acceptable performance standards in their preparation and…
-
Connecticut regulators have rejected a proposal from Eversource and United Illuminating to begin disconnecting service to customers with unpaid bills.The…
-
Eversource Energy is expecting regulators to allow the utility company to charge customers to pay back millions of dollars in costs from their response to…
-
Elected officials across Connecticut testified before state regulators Monday that electric utility Eversource repeatedly failed to provide critical...
-
Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has made changes to how electricity providers in the state charge for the ‘delivery’ portion of…
-
After this weekend’s strong storms, Connecticut’s Attorney General says he’ll investigate failures in Eversource’s power outage reporting system.Attorney…
-
Some Eversource customers in Connecticut say their energy bills have more than doubled, as they’ve been running home air conditioning non-stop during…
-
On Wednesday Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., appointed Arthur House, the head of the state Public Utility Regulatory Authority to a newly created…