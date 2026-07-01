Eversource to request rate hike in coming weeks

Connecticut energy company Eversource plans to seek an 11% rate hike in the coming weeks. They also want hundreds of thousands of documents about the request to be kept confidential.

Eversource hasn’t had a formal rate hike in 9 years, though it has made adjustments.

Governor Ned Lamont (D) noted that the request must go through the Public Utilities Regulatory Board.

“Look, they can ask for whatever they want,” Lamont said. “Then you'd have to go through PURA, which is our regulatory board. They push back hard to make sure that every dime is justified; it's going to go into upgrading the grid.”

The request comes as energy costs across the state continue to rise and remain a top concern for residents.

A bipartisan group of almost 70 state lawmakers has written to PURA, asking them to review the application with “the most rigorous scrutiny possible.”

The public, however, may not be able to see the documents.

Eversource has requested that they remain sealed, citing sensitive information in the request.

"This request is not unusual and is something we’ve asked for and received in previous rate reviews," Eversource spokesperson Jamie Ratliff said. "It’s important to note, we’re not asking PURA to withhold public records. The pages we’re asking to keep confidential include competitively sensitive pricing and information on critical energy infrastructure, which is allowed under the law. Redacting all the sensitive information in those pages will cost approximately $800,000, which could end up being paid for by customers – a cost that can easily be avoided by keeping those pages confidential instead."

Attorney General William Tong said, "Not so fast" — he plans to pore through every page of the application.