CT gubernatorial candidates criticize Eversource’s rate hike request

Connecticut gubernatorial candidates have criticized an electricity rate hike for 2027 that Eversource Energy, the state’s largest public utility company, has requested.

The rate increase would raise the average electricity customer's bill by about 11% in July 2027.

“That's unfair to Connecticut families who already pay some of the highest electricity bills in the country,” incumbent Governor Ned Lamont said in a message to Connecticut families released by his office on Thursday.

“We finally brought down costs in the last month or two, getting rid of the public benefit charge at least for now. We are going to hold people when it comes to jacking up rates,” Lamont said.

The company is asking ratepayers to pay $25 more per month, even though it posted a $1.6 billion profit last year and paid its CEO $13.5 million.

“PURA (the state’s Public Utility Regulatory Authority) is going to take a good, hard look at that. I want them to take a look at that and protect our consumers,” Lamont said, who is facing a primary challenge as he seeks reelection to a third term this year.

“Lamont's letter contains no solutions. He names the problem and stops,” said State Representative Josh Elliot (D-Hamden), the governor’s challenger in the Aug. 11 Democratic Party primary.

“Revoke Eversource's exclusive franchise so municipal utilities and a public option become real choices,” Elliott said.

Republicans have criticized Lamont and state Democrats for not addressing the public benefit charges on electric bills earlier, which they claim contribute to the high cost of electricity.

“The governor has had ample opportunities to cut the hidden taxes in the electric bills to protect consumers from increases by Eversource and UI, but he’s failed to do so,” said State Senator Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich), the GOP candidate for governor.

“This governor supported the sale of Aquarion water utility, even though it wasn’t in the best interest of consumers, because Eversource requested it, even though it wasn't the right thing to do and will result in higher utility bills,” Fazio said.

“So oftentimes the governor has not done right by consumers,” he said.

PURA is expected to review Eversource’s request over the summer and make a decision.