CT passes $28 billion budget, Looney announces retirement

Connecticut lawmakers approved a $28 billion state budget during a rare Saturday session this past weekend. Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven) also announced his retirement.

The midterm adjustments to Connecticut's two-year budget include a significant $280 million increase in state aid to cities and towns and to the K-12 Education Cost Sharing formula.

It also includes a $300 million investment in early childhood education, restructures the state’s hospital tax and sets aside money to mitigate anticipated cuts to federal aid.

“In particular, it meets the needs of municipalities, both in ECS and other municipal grants. It also adds money to the federal mitigation fund,” Looney said.

“That is very important because we never know what federal hit is going to be coming next,” he said.

“I cannot support a budget that spends in the manner and as wildly as it does and returns not one cent back to the taxpayer,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R- Brookfield), one of a few Republicans in both the House and Senate to vote against the budget.

Just before the session, Looney announced he’s not seeking reelection.

“After 46 years overall, and 24 in Senate leadership, 12 as Senate President Pro Tem, and 12 as majority leader before that, I felt that this was the time to step aside,” Looney said.

He first announced it at a meeting with members of his caucus just before the session began.

Shortly after, Governor Ned Lamont praised Looney for being a steady and principled voice for working families and a serious legislator who produced lasting results.

His colleagues, including opposition leader Harding, called him a giant of the General Assembly.

“I look up to Marty in so many ways. I am going to miss him in this building. He’s an institution here. And regardless of what he and I think politically about issues, I think it’s a great example of why we can work together in this country,” Harding said.

Looney has endorsed Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) to be his successor.