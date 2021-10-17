Connecticut budget

-
Connecticut drops plans to join the Transportation Climate Initiative. More on Connecticut’s next budget, a lawsuit over age discrimination in the state,…
Brookhaven leans away from a waste transfer station. Connecticut leans toward increasing the bottle deposit. And Lamont is facing criticism for not being…
Republicans call Lamont's budget a "multiple choice' budget. Also, expanding veteran benefits for those who were discharged because of "Don't Ask, Don't…
Members of two legislative committees in Connecticut heard testimony from supporters and opponents of the legalization of recreational marijuana on…
In a surprise move, the Connecticut General Assembly has voted in favor a Republican budget proposal. The bill passed the state House of Representatives…
An attempt by Democrats in the Connecticut legislature to pass a budget collapsed late last night. Democratic leaders had high hopes on Thursday of…
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat from Berlin, says an increase in the Connecticut sales tax from 6.35 percent to 6.85 percent is needed in order…
The town of North Stonington is flying the Connecticut State flag upside down at its town hall. The town’s Republican leaders are protesting Democratic…
A bill before the Connecticut General Assembly's Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee would place a tax on hedge funds. For some Democrats in…
State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is projecting that Connecticut ended the 2016 fiscal year on June 30th $279 million in the red. That’s about a $36 million…