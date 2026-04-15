Senate, House Democrats continue to force — and lose — war powers resolution votes

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a third war powers resolution this week.

It’s unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Congress.

House and Senate Democrats have been introducing a series of war powers resolutions in an attempt to block President Donald Trump from striking Iran. The Senate is expected to vote on its fourth resolution this week.

They’ve been failing mostly along party lines, most recently 112-119 in the House.

Representative Joe Courtney (D-CT-2) co-sponsored this week’s resolution.

“This body has another chance to show the American people that we are listening to them and are aware of the damage caused by this conflict, and have an opportunity to rein in the unilateral actions of this president that are dangerously weakening and isolating our country,” Courtney said.

Even if the resolutions did pass, Trump could veto them. Overriding that veto would require two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Congress, which is highly unlikely.

The Trump administration has claimed they have the authority to strike Iran without congressional approval because the country poses an imminent danger. And Trump has said he refers to the situation as a “military operation” instead of a war.

"They don't like the word 'war,' because you're supposed to get approval, so I'll use the word 'military operation,' which is really what it is," Trump said in late March.

The war in Iran is into its seventh week.