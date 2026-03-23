Murphy won’t say if Schumer should remain Senate minority leader

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) this weekend refused to say whether or not he would vote to keep Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Senate Minority Leader.

Schumer has faced criticism for his handling of last year’s government shutdown and for his responses to various Trump administration actions.

According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal , Murphy was recently overheard at a Washington, D.C. restaurant talking about whether or not there were enough votes to oust the New York Democrat as minority leader.

On NBC’s Meet the Press this weekend, Murphy said the Senate Democratic Caucus was united on policy issues, but refused to answer Kristen Welker when she asked whether or not he would vote to keep Schumer in his position.

Murphy: “We're going to be united in winning the election this November. So right now we are together as a caucus.”

Welker: “So if you do win the election, would you vote to keep him as leader?

Murphy: “Well, listen, I think he has a very tough job. And right now, you are seeing the Democratic caucus united. That's really important.”

Welker: “That's not a ‘yes.’”

Murphy: “Well, no, we are united as a caucus right now.”

Half of the Democratic caucus — 24 members — would have to vote to remove Schumer.

He was last re-elected to the position in January of 2025 and has served as Senate Democratic leader since 2017.

The position is up for re-election every two years and is decided by secret ballot. There are no term limits for the position.