-
Senate Democrats say they have reached a budget agreement that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut said he and Senate Democrats will push to figure out how to move forward with the impeachment trial of…
-
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York said he will prioritize a COVID-19 state and local aid package as incoming Senate Majority Leader. Schumer and…
-
Georgians are voting in two Senate runoff elections on Tuesday. Incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face Democratic challengers…
-
Republican Senate hopeful August Wolf says he's suspending his campaign.Wolf said in a statement Tuesday his campaign fell short of collecting the 8,079…
-
Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation led the fight in Washington, D.C., this week to get federal lawmakers to take action on gun control…
-
A Quinnipiac University Poll released on Tuesday finds U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) beats either of his possible Republican challengers by a…
-
Dan Carter is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Richard Blumenthal. The Republican from Bethel made the announcement today on the steps of…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has expressed his sorrow over the terror attacks in Brussels on Tuesday morning. The Islamic State, or ISIS, has taken…
-
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions passed a bipartisan bill to make it easier for Americans with mental…