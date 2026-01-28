Blumenthal to join fellow Senate Democrats in voting 'no' on DHS funding

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has said he’ll join fellow Senate Democrats this week in voting no on funding for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

Blumenthal said Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs to be reformed and held accountable for the killings in Minnesota before Senate Democrats can support the Department of Homeland Security budget.

“Based on my colleagues and our meeting Sunday night, I think we are more unified, more fired up to fight than I have seen before. And I think we can block appropriation because they need 60 votes in order to pass the overall package,” he said in Hartford before leaving for Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Ten Democrats are needed to pass an appropriation bill.

Blumenthal anticipates the no vote will get some Republican support.

“I think we will be joined by Republicans in blocking appropriations, unless there are fundamental, simple, straightforward reforms,” he said.

The reforms being demanded include requiring body cameras and visible identification of ICE agents.

Also, protection for individuals in sensitive locations, and the elimination of street sweeps and indiscriminate mass arrests.

As well as legal recourse for individuals harmed by wrongdoing by federal officers.