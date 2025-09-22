Senate Democrats say they won’t vote for budget bill without health care support

The government will shut down next week if the Senate doesn't pass a budget bill and send it to President Trump for signature before Tuesday, Sept. 30.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he and his Democratic colleagues won’t vote for a bill that doesn't restore Medicaid funding and make permanent subsidies from the Affordable Care Act.

“We cannot agree to a temporary government funding proposal that leaves Americans without proper health care insurance, and makes health care unaffordable for people who will potentially become sick,” Blumenthal said.

The bill needs 60 votes to pass in the Senate, requiring bipartisan support.

“If there's a shutdown, which we would regret, it will be because Republicans have refused to sit down with us, and because Donald Trump has told them to refuse to sit down and talk,” Blumenthal said.

The Senate is out this week, so when it returns, it will only have two days to pass a bill.

Senate Democrats said they also want a provision in the bill that forces President Trump to spend the money they allocate.

In a letter sent this weekend, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) asked President Trump to meet to discuss the bill. They're expected to do so this week.

“At your direction, Republican congressional leaders have repeatedly and publicly refused to engage in bipartisan negotiations to keep the government open,” the minority leaders wrote. “Notwithstanding the fact that the partisan Republican spending bill has been defeated, the GOP majorities in the House and Senate have skipped town and abdicated their responsibility to fund the government.

“With the September 30th deadline fast approaching, Republicans will bear responsibility for another painful government shutdown because of the refusal of GOP congressional leadership to even talk with Democrats,” they continued. “As a result, it is now your obligation to meet with us directly to reach an agreement to keep the government open and address the Republican healthcare crisis.”

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he would “love” to meet with Democrats, but also said it would likely have no impact.