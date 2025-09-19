CT senators say Democrats are united as government shutdown looms

The clock is ticking for Congress to pass a federal budget to avoid a government shutdown on Sept. 30.

The House of Representatives has already passed a bill to keep the government funded at current levels until November.

However, Senate Democrats, including Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), say they won’t support a bill without input from their party.

Congress is scheduled for a week-long recess next week to observe the Jewish high holy days.

“I have never seen a moment like this, where Republicans who run the Senate and the House and the White House are refusing to talk to Democrats, refusing to engage in negotiations, and are about to send us home for a week, which may guarantee that the government shuts down,” Murphy said.

Democrats have two demands: They want the bill to include a provision that keeps health insurance premiums from going up and that forces President Trump to spend the money that Congress allocates.

“What is the point of doing a budget or a continuing resolution that's passed by Congress, signed by the president, and then the president feels he can just disregard or impound or do a rescission or claw back,” Blumenthal said.

A shutdown could mean closed Head Start and VA centers, delayed paydays for federal workers, and longer wait times for help with issues related to Social Security.

The budget bill needs 60 yes votes in the Senate. Republicans control the chamber, but only with 53 members. They would need at least seven Democrats to vote with them.

“We are absolutely unified as Democrats on this measure,” Blumenthal said. “That unity is actually quite unusual on measures of this consequence, particularly relating to spending. As you'll recall, last March, we were not unified. We are now.”