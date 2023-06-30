New Haven gets federal money for 15 electric buses, new routes

By 2029, New Haven bus riders will save time — and the environment — as they travel in and out of the city.

The city has received $25 million from the federal government for the project, which is called “MOVE New Haven.”

The project includes the purchase of 15 new electric buses, the creation of 18 new stops, four mini-hubs, bus-only lanes and new traffic lights.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said the program will especially help New Haven residents who do not have cars.

“Time and time again, I hear that inadequate bus service on weekends and evenings and infrequent or late service, in general, are issues that severely reduce people's ability to find and to be able to keep good jobs,” DeLauro said.

DeLauro cited a 2014 study by DataHaven that showed the connection between transportation troubles and working as inspiration for MOVE New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the project will serve sections of New Haven that lack public transportation options now.

“I'm particularly excited about this because it focuses on corridors that are obviously huge transportation corridors in the city, but are also through neighborhoods that have historically been under-resourced,” Elicker said. “Whaley Avenue, Dixwell Avenue, Grand Avenue, Columbus and Congress Avenue are all going to be serviced by this new line. People will be able to get where they need to go faster, safer and at a very low cost.”

MOVE New Haven will cost $150 million. $100 million will come from various federal outlets, and the state will fund the rest.