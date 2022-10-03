Senator Murphy, Bridgeport mayor come together to combat illegal gun trafficking

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joined Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim for a roundtable discussion on efforts to stop illegal gun trafficking.

Murphy introduced federal legislation that Congress passed over the summer to impose tougher background checks on young buyers.

“Guns are just way too readily available," said Murphy. "Illegal guns are way too easy to get your hands on all throughout the state, but particularly in our cities. We really felt it was time to step up and pass a strong federal pre-emption on trafficking and straw purchasing.”

Ganim said while the legislation will help keep guns off the street, he is aware of the challenges his city still faces in reducing gun violence.

“I think we’re encouraged that it now puts the federal government in a much stronger position where all the resources and agencies are in power to help battle gun trafficking," Ganim said.

The bill also encourages states to remove guns from people considered a threat and reduces illegal gun sales.