U.S. health secretary assures Connecticut abortion providers federal support

Abortion providers in Connecticut have been guaranteed federal government support. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra gave them assurance during a visit to a Planned Parenthood health center in Waterbury on Tuesday.

The Biden administration is prepared to do everything within the law to continue to support abortion service providers despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe, he said.

“If you are providing that woman with guidance counseling and care, and love, don’t stop — we are right behind you,” Becerra said.

He said he has met with health insurers to ensure that they continue to provide coverage.

“We want to make sure that no one is deprived of their rights that they are entitled to under law, whether they have private insurance or public insurance, when it comes to contraceptive services,” he said at the health center in Waterbury.

The HHS secretary had been invited there by U.S. Representative Jahanna Hayes, the Democrat who represents the district. She’s a member of the House pro-choice caucus.

Connecticut is one of the first states in the nation to codify abortion rights into state law.