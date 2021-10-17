-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to help fund family planning services with the state budget he unveiled this week.Planned Parenthood of Southern New…
-
Planned Parenthood of Southern New England is talking with Connecticut budget officials to help fill a hole left by lost federal funds. A recent Trump…
-
Planned Parenthood officials in Connecticut have pledged to stay open. That’s despite a Trump administration rule that pulls federal funding from…
-
Planned Parenthood of Southern New England says it will continue to providing abortion services and counseling, despite a new rule that prevents federal…
-
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says he’s taking legal action to preserve federal family planning funding for organizations like Planned…
-
Planned Parenthood leaders in New York are anxiously monitoring the actions in the Republican-led Congress to try to repeal and replace the Affordable…
-
Planned Parenthood in New York held a silent protest at the State Capitol on Monday, with women dressed as characters in the recent TV adaptation of…
-
Governor Cuomo’s proposal to pass a constitutional amendment enshrining the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 abortion decision Roe v. Wade into the state’s…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a crowd of cheering Planned Parenthood advocates that he’s proposing a constitutional Amendment to put the protections…
-
Over 3,000 people gathered in Stamford, Connecticut, Saturday afternoon to rally in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.Protesters marched…