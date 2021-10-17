-
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Connecticut rabbi’s appeal of a nearly $22 million jury verdict in a sexual abuse civil case.In 2019,…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.In August, the 76-year-old Democrat began…
-
Coronavirus Latest: Cuomo Downplays SCOTUS Religious Gathering Decision; Conn. COVID-19 Deaths MountHere's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there will be little practical effect from the Supreme…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has joined fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee to claim that President Trump’s Supreme Court…
-
An appeals court has ordered President Donald Trump’s accountant to turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.A district court judge had…
-
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor visited Long Island yesterday to address the freshman class at Stony Brook University.Sotomayor answered…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says Judge Brett Kavanaugh is the most dangerous nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court in his lifetime. He said this…
-
The New Haven Police Department says more than 60 media outlets across the country have asked to see an assault report that names Supreme Court Nominee…
-
The lawyer for the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of exposing himself in her Yale dorm room in 1983 says the FBI “is not…
-
Yale Law School students are reacting to the FBIs investigation of assault allegations against Yale alumnus and Supreme Court nominee Brett…