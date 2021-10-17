-
A federal lawsuit is challenging a state law in Connecticut that bans deceptive advertising by pro-life pregnancy centers. Crisis pregnancy centers don’t…
Hundreds of Connecticut and Long Island residents joined rallies held nationwide over the weekend in support of protecting women’s reproductive rights, as…
Connecticut is one of 24 blue states that have filed legal briefs in support of the U.S. Justice Department challenge to Texas's anti-abortion law. Top…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, responding to strict new abortion laws in Texas, said she will make New York a safe legal haven for women’s reproductive…
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Representatives and advocacy groups for women’s reproductive rights announced the reintroduction of the…
Connecticut lawmakers passed a contentious bill Wednesday that prohibits limited pregnancy centers from using “deceptive advertising” about the…
The Archdiocese of Hartford said parishioners can in “good conscience” receive any COVID-19 vaccine available.That’s after a committee of U.S. bishops…
The Diocese of Rockville Center on Long Island has advised parishioners to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The letter to congregations follows a…
Lawmakers in Connecticut say a Trump administration rule change to the Affordable Care Act would remove health care protections for LGBTQ residents.The…
Legal experts say 23 cities and states, including New York and Connecticut, have built a strong case against the Trump administration over a new rule that…