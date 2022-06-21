New farmers market will offer New Haven residents healthier food choices

Over $194,000 in federal funding will go towards New Haven’s LEAP and CitySeed programs to make locally grown food more accessible to residents.

The city’s academic and social enrichment program, also known as LEAP, is joining with CitySeed to launch a weekly market in a lot outside the Dixwell Community House every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It is a model for what the United States government should be doing nationwide in support of good health, equity and entrepreneurship,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the program is essential to the city’s economy, especially this summer.

“This grant will help this community have more access to food, but also potentially have access to a reliable future career,” Elicker said.

The funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative.