Connecticut News

New farmers market will offer New Haven residents healthier food choices

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Farmers' Marketat Market Square in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Brian Stansberry
/
Wikimedia

Over $194,000 in federal funding will go towards New Haven’s LEAP and CitySeed programs to make locally grown food more accessible to residents.

The city’s academic and social enrichment program, also known as LEAP, is joining with CitySeed to launch a weekly market in a lot outside the Dixwell Community House every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It is a model for what the United States government should be doing nationwide in support of good health, equity and entrepreneurship,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the program is essential to the city’s economy, especially this summer.

“This grant will help this community have more access to food, but also potentially have access to a reliable future career,” Elicker said.

The funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.