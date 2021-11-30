A judge ruled against Alex Jones in a Sandy Hook defamation case for failing to submit evidence. Now Jones wants a do-over

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wants a Connecticut jury to hear his free speech defense. Jones was found liable by default in a defamation case earlier this month.

Jones's lawyers filed a "notice of defense" last Wednesday. He argued that his claims that the Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax were protected by free speech and there isn’t enough evidence to prove defamation.

Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the Sandy Hook families, said the Court defaulted Alex Jones and the law does not permit Jones to continue benefiting from his own misconduct.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ordered both sides to submit briefs on the issues.

Six educators and 20 first graders were killed in the December 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones claimed the shooting never occurred. In 2019 Jones recanted his claim blaming a “form of psychosis” led him to believe the tragedy was staged.

Families of the Sandy Hook victims said they have been subjected to death threats and harassment from Jones’ followers.

A hearing to decide if the families are owed any damages is planned for next August. Mattei said he is confident that the court will proceed with a limited hearing to determine damages.