A Connecticut judge finds Alex Jones guilty of defamation for calling the Newtown shooting a hoax

The families of eight victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting have won their defamation case against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in Connecticut. Jones falsely claimed the shooting was a hoax.

A Superior Court judge in Waterbury found Jones guilty by default after he refused to turn over documents for evidence.

"While the families are grateful for the court's ruling, they remain focused on uncovering the truth," said attorney Chris Mattei, who represents the families. "As the court noted, Alex Jones and his companies have deliberately concealed evidence of the relationship between what they publish and how they make money."

This comes weeks after a court in Texas ruled in favor of the families against Jones in three similar defamation cases. Both courts are now set to hold hearings on how much Jones will pay in damages.

Twenty children and six educators died in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.