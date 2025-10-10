© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Imani Winds put their soulful stamp on The Star-Spangled Banner

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Gateways Radio celebrates the legacy and innovation of musicians of African descent. Tonight, hear the trailblazing wind quintet Imani Winds put their soulful stamp on The Star-Spangled Banner.
Then on Sunday at 1, Gateways honors women in classical music, featuring Margaret Bonds and Florence Price, and a performance by violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.
That’s on Gateways Radio, Friday night at 9 and Sunday afternoon at 1, on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
