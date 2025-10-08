© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

America talking to itself

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 8, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
AJ Wallace
/
Unsplash

Virgil Thomson once said he wanted his music to sound like America talking to itself. That’s exactly what his Concerto for Cello and Orchestra does.
It’s inspired by the rhythms of everyday speech, by Southern hymns, and by the open landscapes of Thomson’s Missouri roots. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino