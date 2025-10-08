From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
America talking to itself
Virgil Thomson once said he wanted his music to sound like America talking to itself. That’s exactly what his Concerto for Cello and Orchestra does.
It’s inspired by the rhythms of everyday speech, by Southern hymns, and by the open landscapes of Thomson’s Missouri roots. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.