From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A voice history nearly missed

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT

She was every bit as talented as her brother Felix, just not given the same stage. Fanny Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in E-flat was written in 1834 but stayed unheard for generations, unpublished until the 1980s.
It’s bold, intimate, and full of surprises, and you can hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
