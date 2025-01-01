Bridgeport Schools Chaos
This series details the ongoing battle between Bridgeport parents and teachers and their school district amid a major budget deficit, layoffs, and uncertainty from the top down.
Dr. Royce Avery is inheriting a district in turmoil. A recent union survey revealed that 80% of teachers had considered leaving the district — and the district is running at a $38 million deficit.
Former Bridgeport Superintendent Carmela Levy-Davis is no longer with the district. On Wednesday night, the city’s Board of Education approved a separation agreement with the former administrator.
The Bridgeport Board of Education has appointed an acting superintendent in Carmela Levy-David’s absence, who has been on personal leave since the beginning of November.
A survey conducted by the Bridgeport Education Association revealed extremely low confidence in the city superintendent Carmela Levy-David. One respondent claimed Levy-David “refers to the students as failures and blames the teachers.”
More than 200 parents and teachers in Bridgeport rallied at City Hall on Tuesday night to protest conditions at the city’s schools.