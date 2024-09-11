Bridgeport parents and teachers rally for better school conditions

More than 200 parents and teachers in Bridgeport rallied at City Hall on Tuesday night to protest conditions at the city’s schools.

Holding signs that read “Bridgeport deserves better,” “respect teachers,” and “we deserve transparency,” speakers described a chaotic start to the 2024-25 school year.

Bridgeport Education Association President Jeff Morrissey, an English teacher, said he and his colleagues lack enough support staff or materials like books, desks and lockers.

“We began this school year, which seems like 20 years ago, in chaos and distress with no end in sight,” Morrissey said. “Honestly, it's been a nightmare, not just for us, but also for the kids.”

Another complaint from parents is that the district changed dismissal times — and didn't notify parents.

Crystal Holloway has children in the school system.

“I had a conversation with my 11-year-old about the dismissal time and how that was changing back,” Holloway said. “I never got a notification that it was changing to begin with. And it may seem like 15 minutes, it's not a lot of time, but it matters to families who are working and having to coordinate child care and everything else.”

At the rally, parents and teachers said they were concerned about the effects that a tumultuous start to the school year could have on an already underserved student body.

According to state data , 20% of Bridgeport’s students have reported disabilities, and 86% qualify for free or reduced lunch, compared to 18% and 44% statewide, respectively.

“My son doesn't have another five years for us to figure it out,” Holloway said.

More than 20,000 students attend Bridgeport Public Schools.

At the protest planned by the Connecticut Education Association, President Kate Dias said those students were suffering because of administrative failures.

“I believe that what needs to happen in Bridgeport is real change because this is not a failure of public education,” Dias said. “This is not a failure of our making. This is a failure of leadership.”

Bridgeport Superintendent Carmela Levy-David issued a public apology ahead of the protest. She said there were moments where she could have collaborated and communicated better — and that she would be meeting with the teachers’ union in the coming weeks.

“I understand that it will take time to rebuild trust, and I am deeply committed to doing the work necessary to ensure that all voices are heard and that our district continues to be a place where everyone feels valued and supported,” Levy-David read during the Sept. 9 Board of Education meeting. “I want to personally assure you that I am dedicated to fostering a culture of respect, transparency and collaboration moving forward.”

The rally ended with chants of “we deserve better” and “when we fight, we win.”

“Our message to the superintendent and the Board of Education is clear,” BEA President Morrissey said. “We need their support. We need them to take action. Our schools need the resources to foster an environment where every student can thrive. This includes adequate funding for educational materials, support services and programs that will help our students excel.”