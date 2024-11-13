Bridgeport appoints temporary superintendent amid no-confidence controversy

The Bridgeport Board of Education has appointed an acting superintendent in Carmela Levy-David’s absence, who has been on personal leave since the beginning of November.

Her leave came two weeks after the Bridgeport Education Association's survey of 600 teachers revealed that 97% lacked confidence in her leadership.

Deputy Superintendent Royce Avery has been appointed to the position on an interim basis in her absence. He has been in the deputy position since last year.

“I am honored to step into the role of acting superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools,” Avery said in a press release. “Over the past year, I have witnessed the incredible dedication and resilience of our staff, students, and community. I am committed to continuing our progress and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed. Thank you for your support and trust.”

Levy-David has been Bridgeport’s superintendent since last June. Her contract is for three years.

The board is expected to decide on Wednesday, Nov. 13, if her contract should be terminated.