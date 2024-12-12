© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Bridgeport separates with superintendent amid controversy

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published December 12, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST
Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carmela M. Levy-David
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carmela M. Levy-David

Former Bridgeport Superintendent Carmela Levy-Davis is no longer with the district.

On Wednesday night, the city’s Board of Education approved a separation agreement with the former administrator. Watch the meeting here. The motion to accept the separation agreement is announced at 0:4:04 and voted on after the executive session at 1:08:02.

Levy-David leaves the post amid controversy. In October, 97% of Bridgeport teachers who responded to a union survey about her leadership said they had no confidence in her.

She’s been on medical leave since Nov. 4. She started with the district in June of 2023.

On Thursday, the district announced it would host a series of community forums with acting Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery. The first is on Monday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. on Facebook live. 

A request for comment from the district about Levy-David’s departure was not returned.
Connecticut News BridgeportConnecticut Schools
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
