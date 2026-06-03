CT passes new AI law adding regulations on chatbots, social media

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed into law a landmark online safety bill that establishes a regulatory framework for social media and artificial intelligence.

Lawmakers and state officials were gathered in Hartford as the governor signed Public Act 26-15, An Act Concerning Online Safety, or the Protecting Connecticut Residents from AI-related harm Act. The law, also known as the C.A.R.T., passed with bipartisan support. The law establishes regulations on a range of AI-related issues, such as AI chatbots, minors on social media, and the disclosure of when AI is used in employment decisions. It also funds AI literacy programs for small businesses and nonprofits.

“Telling the people of Connecticut, we are here fighting for you, fighting to give you the rights to protect your kid. Make sure that you have the very best workforce to make sure you are masters of this new technology, not the other way around,” Lamont said.

The bill was written in collaboration with the governor's office, Attorney General William Tong and State Senator James Maroney. Maroney is the co-chair of the General Law committee and has spearheaded efforts to pass AI legislation in the state for years. Lawmakers in the state have attempted to pass AI legislation for years but have failed to reach agreement on what the regulations could look like.

Instead of a broad approach to AI regulation, the law addresses specific concerns of AI use. Mainly, it establishes protections for children who interact with AI chatbots. Maroney said there have been reports of chatbots encouraging suicide instead of referring people to a resource for mental health. Under the new law, companies must have protocols if an AI chatbot detects suicidal ideation or self-harm.

“So we’re seeing how popular these chatbots are now. Seventy percent of teenagers have accessed a companion chatbot in the last month. And unfortunately we’ve seen that's had negative consequences,” Maroney said.

The law also requires that social media platforms obtain parental consent before showing minors recommended content through specific algorithms. Minors will have default time limits on to a one-hour daily limit on “personalized content.” The platform can't send notifications send minors notifications between 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. Companies will be required to verify the age of its users and place restrictions as default settings unless parents request to modify them.

Attorney General William Tong said it's one of several ways his office seeks to protect children online. He said Connecticut is taking the lead in establishing guardrails and holding technology and social media companies accountable.

“This law is a major bipartisan step towards reclaiming parental control over our kids’ exposure to dangerously addictive and deeply destructive social media platforms, and an important first step towards harnessing and containing the possibilities and risks of artificial intelligence,” Tong said.

Despite opposing previous AI legislation, Lamont said he realized little was being done at the federal level or by social media companies. He said lawmakers worked to strike a balance in the new bill that not only sets AI guardrails but also establishes a framework for AI innovation.

“We can no longer wait for Washington, D.C. to do the right thing and enact protections over these digital tools that give parents more control—it is time for the states to take action. This bill strikes a good balance between protecting children, ensuring workers are being treated fairly, and promoting innovation,” Lamont said.

The law continues funding for AI literacy programs and the state’s AI Academy. It outlines a plan for an AI regulatory sandbox to allow business innovation under state oversight. Lamont said the workforce training initiatives will help prepare with the tools needed for careers in technology. Maroney agreed that the new law will both protect Connecticut residents from AI harm and foster innovation.

“This bill safeguards children from the dangers of unregulated AI chatbots, shields residents from potential bias in the hiring process, incentivizes healthcare innovation through a partnership with Yale, and sets Connecticut on a path toward becoming the most AI-literate workforce in America,” Maroney said.