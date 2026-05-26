Tong to investigate Roblox for child exploitation

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Wednesday that the state will lead an investigation into the online gaming platform Roblox, after claims that it might be harmful to children.

Connecticut is one of several states launching its own investigations into Roblox. It joined several other states in a letter to Congress to support stronger protections for children. Tong said the investigation follows widespread reports of child exploitation and harm. The state is seeking the company's records on its Connecticut users.

In a statement, Tong said the investigation will look into how much it knew about reports of child exploitation on its platform and how it might have profited. It will also examine the methods used to protect children online. Tong said that the company “built an online pedophile playground.”

“We are done waiting for half measures from Big Tech and Washington. We’ve already sued Meta, we’re investigating TikTok, and now we’re investigating Roblox. We’re going to continue to use the full weight of our law enforcement authority to hold these companies accountable and protect our kids online,” Tong said.

Connecticut will also seek records related to a game that allegedly attempts to recreate the Sandy Hook school shooting. The company previously stated that the gamer and creator of the game was banned from the platform. It also said it consulted “experts from child safety and media literacy organizations” in designing safety systems and parental controls. But Tong said he wants to see those records.

Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said Roblox data show that the majority of the platform’s daily active users are under 18. He said that it can create an environment for predators to take advantage of unsuspecting youth.

"No parent should worry if the game their child plays with their friends is a gateway to grooming, exploitation and other inappropriate behavior,” Cafferelli said. “We expect all companies to be transparent in their advertising, and to prioritize safety – especially for children – over profits.”

The latest investigation is one of several actions by the State’s Attorney General’s Office into digital platforms and potentially harmful impacts on teens and children. In 2023, Tong sued Meta, alleging that the company designed and deployed harmful features on its social media platforms to purposefully addict youth. There is also an ongoing investigation into TikTok over similar allegations.