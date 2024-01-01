© 2024 WSHU
2023 Trash Talkin'

With the Brookhaven Landfill expected to begin closing over the next few years, more than two million people on Long Island will need to find new ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle over 14 million tons of municipal waste generated each year.

It's important to talk trash because how we throw out our garbage directly contributes to climate change, especially in environmental justice areas that are disproportionately impacted by pollution and waste disposal in their communities.

This series is in collaboration with Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. Support comes from the Solutions Journalism Network.

Para leer en Español visita Tu Prensa Local.
Trash Talkin' | Rummage through Long Island's waste.