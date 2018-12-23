Wintery Fun With The Game Brass

Credit pixabay.com

The Game Brass got together two years ago, but they just finished their most ambitious project: a complete album of brass arrangements of beloved wintery music from Chrono Trigger, Banjo-Kazooie, World of Warcraft and many others. The ensemble is John Robert Matz and Robby Duguay, trumpets; Danny Flam, french horn; Daniel Romberger, trombone; and Alex Hill, tuba.

Even if you're in a warm climate, you'll be reaching for a sweater as you enjoy Thomas Crawford's brilliant arrangements featuring chimes and sleighbells!

John Robert says the inspiration for their sound is the lighthearted style of the Canadian Brass, who are all fantastic musicians, but have fun with the music as well.

Snowtopia is available from Bandcamp

Episode tracklist

All tracks from Snowtopia, performed by John Robert Matz and Robby Duguay, trumpets; Danny Flam, french horn; Daniel Romberger, trombone; and Alex Hill, tuba 

All arrangments by Thomas Crawford

Koji Kondo: Super Mario 64: Cool, Cool Mountain

Grant Kirkhope: Banjo Kazooie: Freezeezy Peak

Nobuo Uematsu: Final Fantasy VII: Buried in Snow

Toby Fox: Undertale: Snowdin Town

Meguro Shoji: Persona 4 Golden: Snowflakes

Matsumae Monami: Mega Man: Ice Man Theme

Koji Kondo: Mario Kart 64: Frappe Snowland

Hirokazu Tanaka/Keiichi Suzuki/Hiroshi Kanazui: Earthbound: Snowman (Theme of Winters)

Kumatani Fumie/Hataya Naofumi/Sasaki Tomoko: Christmas NiGHTS into Dreams: Christmas in Nightopia

