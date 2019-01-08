Olivier Deriviere's Music Respects The Sacrifices Of World War I in '11-11 Memories Retold'

By 6 minutes ago

11-11 Memories Retold cover
Credit Aardman Animations

11-11 Memories Retold tells the stories of two World War I participants: Harry, a Canadian photographer, and Kurt, a German engineer. Each of them has a unique reason for traveling to Belgium to be part of the battle: Harry to impress a girl back home, and Kurt to find his missing son.

The game is created by Aardman Animation, and its art style is similar to an Impressionist painting. In our conversation, composer Olivier Deriviere told me that the experience was more like writing a concert work such as a ballet than a typical game soundtrack.

Olivier says he was very much influenced by the choral music of fellow French composer Gabriel Fauré, especially for the cues in the game that he scored for chorus and orchestra. He says because the game is so respectful of the story and characters who experienced World War I, it encouraged him to write music that reflects that age as well. 

Olivier's soundtrack for 11-11 Memories Retold is available through iTunes, as well as Olivier's official Bandcamp page.

Episode tracklist

All tracks composed by Olivier Deriviere, performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra and Pinewood Singers

11-11 Memories Retold: Prelude; Harry Arrives; Harry- the Canadian Photographer; Kurt- The German Engineer; The Two Sides of the Battle of Vimy Ridge; Paris- Harry's Leave; An Unmarked Grave; Harry the Daydreamer; Friends and Foes

Follow Olivier on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and 

Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Respawn
Kate Remington
Olivier Deriviere
11-11 Memories Retold
Aardman Animation
interview
Video Game Music

Related Content

Olivier Deriviere: No Black And White Choices In 'Vampyr'

By Jun 28, 2018
DONTNOT Entertainment

It's 1918, and London is in the grip of a terrible outbreak of the Spanish Flu. Dr. Jonathan Reid is a battlefield medic, but he's also been turned into a vampire, in DONTNOD Entertainment's newest game, Vampyr.  Composer Olivier Deriviere told me that the story and compelling characters gave him plenty of emotional inspiration to explore the doctor's conflicting drives of wanting to heal patients, while needing blood to survive.

Wintery Fun With The Game Brass

By Dec 23, 2018
pixabay.com

The Game Brass got together two years ago, but they just finished their most ambitious project: a complete album of brass arrangements of beloved wintery music from Mega Man, Banjo-Kazooie, World of Warcraft and many others. The ensemble is John Robert Matz and Robby Duguay, trumpets; Danny Flam, french horn; Daniel Romberger, trombone; and Alex Hill, tuba.

Even if you're in a warm climate, you'll be reaching for a sweater as you enjoy Thomas Kresge's brilliant arrangements featuring chimes and sleighbells!

In Concert With The Videri String Quartet

By Dec 17, 2018
photo by Vicky Hyunjin Lee

There have been some big changes recently in the Videri String Quartet. Just over a year ago, they found themselves looking for two new violinists! A happy set of referrals added Chris Ferrara and Matheus Garcia Souza to the original ensemble that includes violist Rosie Samter and cellist Jeremiah Barcus.

The Tomb Raider Suite: Nathan McCree Builds An Orchestra For Lara Croft

By Dec 13, 2018

After more than 20 years, composer Nathan McCree is finally realizing his dream to create a fully orchestral version of the music he wrote for the first three Tomb Raider games starring Lara Croft. The Tomb Raider Suite project was launched to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Tomb Raider game, with a live orchestral performance in London. Now, after a very successful Kickstarter campaign, a recording of the suite is available!