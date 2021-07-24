The Full Story: Sports, Studies And Marketing – Student-Athletes Can Now Cash In On Their Fame

College athletes can be big business for many universities, especially if they’re top performers in their sport. They get the glory, they get the fame but to maintain their amateur status they don’t get the cash.

Starting this September, that’s going to change in Connecticut. A new law now allows college athletes to financially benefit from their name and likeness.

What does this new law offer? How will it transform athletes, fans, and even collegiate sports? Those are the questions we’ll explore this week on The Full Story.

A conversation with guests:

Derek Slap, Connecticut State Senator from West Hartford

Michale Lyle, News Anchor at WSHU, New England Public Media & WTIC-A, and an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University

Peter Turney, Associate Athletics Director of NCAA Compliance at Sacred Heart University

Paul Schlickmann, Director of Athletics at Fairfield University

