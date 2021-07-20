© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

UConn Grad Out Of The Olympics After Testing Positive For COVID

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
Seattle Storm's Katie Lou Samuelson, a UConn graduate, in action against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash.
Elaine Thompson
/
Associated Press
Seattle Storm's Katie Lou Samuelson, a UConn graduate, in action against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash.

UConn alumnae and WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson will be out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the Twitter account of Team USA’s 3x3 basketball team. The post thanked Samuelson for her “endless commitment.”

Samuelson followed up on the announcement on Instagram, saying she’s “devastated” by her withdrawal from the squad.

There are five members of the U.S. Olympic team who are from Connecticut: Two on the rowing team, one on the women's soccer team, a skateboarder and a swimmer.

