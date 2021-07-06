© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story: Taking Action To Achieve A Housing Crisis Solution

Published July 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT
Changing the zoning rules in Connecticut was a heated issue for lawmakers this year. The proposed bills ignited a fierce debate over the development of more affordable housing in the state. Now the legislative session is over. Some bills didn’t make the cut. Others were approved, but not before heavy amendments. So will these new laws actually create more affordable housing units in the state?

A conversation with guests:

