Report: Certain Connecticut Towns Have Less Than 1% Affordable Housing

A new report shows certain Connecticut towns have very low rates of affordable housing, as low as 1%, compared to the state average of about 12%.

The report is by Open Communities Alliance. That’s a civil rights organization that focuses on expanding housing opportunities in Connecticut.

The “Zoning for Equity” report finds the housing shortage comes from a lack of land for multi-family homes, limited infrastructure and local zoning restrictions.

Towns such as Orange, Darien, North Haven, and Fairfield have the smallest amount of affordable housing.