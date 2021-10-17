-
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island has support from nearly all local Republican leaders to run for governor of New York. Governor…
A formerly incarcerated poet and lawyer at Yale Law School has won the prestigious MacArthur Foundation Fellowship — commonly known as the Genius…
A petition to disbar Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz after pro-Trump insurrectionists mists stormed the U.S. Capitol has at least 7,500 signatures from…
Advocates for digital privacy are finding allies among librarians.The Library Freedom Project trains librarians and advocates for measures that protect…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has introduced a bill that would require the VA to pay for disability compensation for 1,600 veterans who…
When two Air Force planes collided in 1966, they released hydrogen bombs that sprinkled plutonium all over the Spanish countryside. Victor Skaar and…
After Jennifer Thompson was raped, police in North Carolina showed her a series of photos and asked if she saw the man who did it. In one photo, she was…
More than 300 demonstrators in New Haven, Connecticut, joined protests around the country on Friday over recent police killings of unarmed black men.They…
Longtime consumer advocate Ralph Nader organized a conference at Yale Law School yesterday to discuss issues related to whistleblowers and what he called…
For five decades, Ralph Nader has spoken out against injustices he’s seen in the commercial world and in government. The longtime consumer advocate and…