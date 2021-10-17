-
Federal officials have started the permit process for what would be New York’s largest offshore wind project. The Sunrise Wind near eastern Long Island…
Electricity generated from wind turbines that are expected to deliver power to the Hamptons will go through the nation’s first offshore electrical…
The fight against fossil fuel expansion in New England has a new front in Killingly, Connecticut. Climate activists want the state to reject a proposed…
The Biden administration announced that it will not lease two offshore wind areas off the Hamptons. The leasing areas were controversial to eastern Long…
President Joe Biden’s goal is to bring 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power online by the end of the decade. That aligns with the regional power grid’s…
Representatives from offshore wind developers Orsted and Eversource met with residents to address their concerns about a high-powered transmission cable…
Developers of an offshore wind farm near eastern Long Island presented a plan to bring power to Long Island through a cable that would make landfall at…
New York State has backed a plan to have an offshore wind power cable run through Wainscott, Long Island.A group called Citizens for the Preservation of…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday an agreement to redevelop the New London State Pier into a wind hub.He says the harbor plan is a vital…
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will release a report this year with recommendations for how offshore wind projects can avoid conflict with…