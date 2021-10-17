-
The head of the town of Wilton, Connecticut, will have her full budgeted salary reinstated this year.First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice chose to give…
-
A COVID-19 outbreak has closed a home for retired nuns in Connecticut. Local health officials said 30 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the…
-
The Wilton Board of Education has voted to postpone the start of in-person learning for a week, saying the town needs more time to prepare. Hamden has...
-
The consumer food giant General Mills is buying gourmet pet food maker Blue Buffalo in a deal worth $8 billion.Blue Buffalo, which is headquartered in…
-
Refugee resettlement organizations crossed their fingers after this week's election. President-elect Trump has threatened to ban refugees, particularly…