$200 million expansion of Wilton semiconductor facility breaks ground

Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithograph announced a $200 million investment plan this summer to expand its operations in Wilton. The company already employs 2,000 workers and is expected to add 1,000 more over the next two years.

It's the largest research, development and manufacturing site in America.

The Dutch company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits.

“We’re expanding both our optical fabrication as well as our clean room assembly," said Joost Ploegmakers, vice president of ASML's Wilton location. "We have to grow that in order to keep up with these growing numbers of systems that we’re producing.”

At a groundbreaking ceremony, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised the company’s plans to create more state manufacturing and technology jobs with the expansion.

“The other major manufacturing plants being built for semiconductors around the country — they are being powered by ASML," said Lamont. "You're the brains behind what we’re doing here, making the most sophisticated chips in the world right here.”

Plans for ASML’s expansion were announced back in May. It came after Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52 billion in grants towards the research, development, and production of semiconductors in the U.S.