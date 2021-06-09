© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Wilton First Selectwoman Has Salary Reinstated After Voluntary Reduction During COVID

WSHU | By John Mudgett
Published June 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT
money_pixabay_161017.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The head of the town of Wilton, Connecticut, will have her full budgeted salary reinstated this year.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice chose to give $30,000 of her $140,000 salary back to the town last July to help offset COVID-related expenses.

This week, the Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to reinstate Vanderslice’s full budgeted salary. She will receive her full salary at the start of the next pay cycle.

Vanderslice’s colleagues told Hearst Connecticut Media that her leadership during the pandemic was like a “war-time president” for Wilton.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutWiltonJohn Mudgett