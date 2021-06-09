Wilton First Selectwoman Has Salary Reinstated After Voluntary Reduction During COVID

The head of the town of Wilton, Connecticut, will have her full budgeted salary reinstated this year.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice chose to give $30,000 of her $140,000 salary back to the town last July to help offset COVID-related expenses.

This week, the Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to reinstate Vanderslice’s full budgeted salary. She will receive her full salary at the start of the next pay cycle.

Vanderslice’s colleagues told Hearst Connecticut Media that her leadership during the pandemic was like a “war-time president” for Wilton.