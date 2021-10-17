-
Representative Michael DiMassa worked for the city of West Haven for 12 years. He was charged this week with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa of West Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday. He was charged with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money.
