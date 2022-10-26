© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

West Haven rolls out food scrap waste program

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
Rossi McCarthy - West Haven.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi stands with West Haven Public Works Commissioner Tom McCarthy to announce a new food scrap waste program outside City Hall on Tuesday.

West Haven will soon become the first city in Connecticut to offer a curbside food scrap program to all single-family residents.

The program will distribute two bags to residents so they can easily separate their food scraps from their regular trash. 

The bags can be taken to the curb to be collected. 

Mayor Nancy Rossi said the program is critical to fixing the city’s waste disposal crisis. 

“I know the citizens of West Haven care about their environment and I know they care about city financing," said Rossi. "I am happy to announce that this program addresses both concerns.”

The program is being funded by a $1.3 million grant from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. 

It will begin on November 7 as part of a nine-month trial process.  Residents who are eligible can participate for free.

Connecticut News Michael LyleWest Haven Mayor Nancy RossiWest Havenfood wasteDEEP
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.