West Haven rolls out food scrap waste program

West Haven will soon become the first city in Connecticut to offer a curbside food scrap program to all single-family residents.

The program will distribute two bags to residents so they can easily separate their food scraps from their regular trash.

The bags can be taken to the curb to be collected.

Mayor Nancy Rossi said the program is critical to fixing the city’s waste disposal crisis.

“I know the citizens of West Haven care about their environment and I know they care about city financing," said Rossi. "I am happy to announce that this program addresses both concerns.”

The program is being funded by a $1.3 million grant from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

It will begin on November 7 as part of a nine-month trial process. Residents who are eligible can participate for free.