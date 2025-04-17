Construction begins on West Haven’s I-95 corridor

The West Haven I-95 corridor is getting a makeover.

State officials broke ground on the project on Thursday.

The major roadway is used by 145,000 vehicles daily. Its two West Haven bridges, which pass over the Metro North tracks and 1st Avenue, are more than 70 years old.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said extending lanes and replacing the bridges will make traffic flow smoother.

“This is one of those choke points where you need an extended exit ramp so that you can allow the flow of traffic,” Lamont said. “It's going to save you time. You're going to be going over a much safer bridge going forward.”

Officials don’t expect major traffic disruptions for the next few months, but said they will have to close the northbound Interchange 43 entrance ramp later this year. They reminded residents that it’s the law to slow down and move over in construction zones.

“They are out there improving this infrastructure for all of us, and we need to give them the respect of slowing down and moving over while they are out in those dangerous conditions,” Deputy DOT Commissioner Laoise King said.

Three lanes of traffic will remain open during the day throughout the project, according to officials.

The project is funded by $122 million from the federal government and $12.5 million from the state.

Lamont said he’s confident that money will flow, despite recent federal funding interruptions.

“My briefing said that this money has been confirmed, so we're ready to go… I think President Trump is a builder. I'd like to think of everything that DOGE is going after, infrastructure, rebuilding our roads and bridges and rail, will be the last thing he wants to target.”