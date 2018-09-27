Region Still Recovering From Widespread Flooding

Rescue workers in North Haven, Connecticut, used a drone Wednesday to help search for a person missing after flooding along the Quinnipiac River was sparked by heavy rains on Tuesday.

More than eight inches of rain fell between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in parts of the state, washing away roads and bridges and trapping people.

In Norwich, two people were rescued Wednesday from a recreational vehicle surrounded by three feet of water in a parking lot.

Crews also are searching for a vehicle that might be submerged in a river in North Canaan. The driver was reported missing after the storm.

On Long Island, several businesses in the Village of Port Jefferson are still recovering from the flooding

The community playhouse, Theatre Three, suffered heavy losses.

Theatre Three’s executive artistic director, Jeffrey Sanzel, said they were holding auditions for the Christmas Carol when the flood hit.

“This is the worst one I’ve ever seen. We’ve had ones with a lot of water. I’ve never seen one this violent where things were literally being slammed…the water was slamming against the wall. No window has ever broken. The doors have never buckled. This is by far the worst I’ve ever witnessed and so quickly,” Sanzel said.

Sound, lighting equipment and costumes were all damaged. But the stage and auditorium were not affected. They hope to be back up and running in time for their production of The Addams Family, this Friday night.