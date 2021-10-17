-
Two police sergeants in Waterbury, Connecticut, face lawsuits after they arrested a man for filming the city’s police station.The ACLU of Connecticut sued…
-
About 200 Connecticut residents and green card holders are still in Afghanistan. Kathy Hochul is sworn in as Governor of New York. The Connecticut ACLU…
-
Connecticut will get more than $7 million in federal funding to help purchase more electric buses in the city of Waterbury.The Connecticut Department of…
-
At least one town in Connecticut won’t join the rest of the state in allowing recreational marijuana stores.Prospect is a conservative-leaning suburb of…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he is sending all of the state’s 35 mobile COVID-19 vaccine vans to Waterbury.Lamont hopes this will help increase…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called on Congress to respond to the mass shootings in Colorado with stricter federal gun…
-
Educators in Waterbury, Connecticut, will be the first to roll up their sleeves when the state expands its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to teachers next…
-
While many cities and towns have moved to observe the second Monday in October as Indiginous Peoples' Day, others still recognize the federal holiday as…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is expected to sign into law changes to a decades-old statute that could bring new business to the state’s manufacturing…
-
Waterbury Public Schools called police 200 times on students in a six-month period. That’s according to a report released this week by Sarah Eagan, the…